More snow, extreme cold expected for north and eastern parts of B.C., warns Environment Canada

Environment Canada is advising British Columbia residents to be prepared as extreme cold is expected to return to parts of north and eastern B.C. overnight.

The weather office says this will bring wind chill values of minus 45 that will continue until the end of the week.

Snow storms are also expected to continue with Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass forecasted to get between 40 and 60 centimetres of snow over the day.

The weather office says the Fraser Canyon including Lytton will see up to 50 centimetres of snow, and the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt could get up to 30 centimetres.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for East Vancouver Island, citing winds up to 90 km/h that "may cause damage".

It says prolonged period of very cold wind is also expected in the Fort Nelson area, with wind chill values of minus 45 that will continue through the end of next week.