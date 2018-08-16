B.C. Wildfire Service warns of potential for 'extreme fire behaviour' from Shovel Lake wildfire

The B.C. Wildfire Service has issued an "extreme fire behaviour" warning for the Shovel Lake fire burning west of Prince George.

The service says it has notified the regional District of Bulkley-Nechako of that possibility late Thursday afternoon due to high winds expected over the next 24 hours.

According to Natural Resources Canada, extreme fire behaviour is characterized by a "fast-spreading, high-intensity crown fire" that can be very difficult to control.

The Wildfire Service says a crown fire is one that advances through the treetops, as well as along the forest floor.

'Evacuate immediately'

"Some residents have chosen not to comply with evacuation orders. Due to the Extreme Fire Behaviour Warning, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako urges all residents in areas under evacuation orders to evacuate immediately," the release reads in part.

At more than 65,000 hectares in size, the Shovel Lake fire is the largest wildfire burning in B.C.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has been warned of the risk of extreme fire behaviour over the next 24 hours from the Shovel Lake wildfire burning west of Prince George. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Fort St. James Mayor Rob MacDougall said the past few days have been "overwhelming on many fronts."

"I think because it is so new. We haven't experienced the threat of fire in the past and so close, and so I think there's a bit of angst in the community," he said.

Fort St. James National Historic Site is home to Canada's largest collection of fur-trade-era wood buildings.

Maintenance teams from Parks Canada have set up a sprinkler system on the roofs of the buildings, and are wetting the grounds to prevent any sparks from flaming up in the park.

Lyle Penner, with the park's maintenance team, has been going building to building, ensuring every structure has been sufficiently protected.



"Some of these buildings are about 130 years of age and are a critical part of Canadian history," he said.

Fort St James historic site has sprinklers set up to protect buildings ~130 years old <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcwildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcwildfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/IqVp3cn52l">pic.twitter.com/IqVp3cn52l</a> —@akurjata

Evacuations in Cariboo

Meanwhile, the latest evacuation order issued late Thursday by the Cariboo Regional District covers 62 properties in the Dean River North area, including Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park, southwest of Prince George.

Due to the immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be going door to door.

The evacuation route is Highway 20 to Williams Lake.

B.C. is in its second day of a province-wide state of emergency.

There are nearly 600 wildfires burning across the province.

The residents of about 1,500 properties have been forced to evacuate, while 9,500 more must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

The federal government has promised to send 200 Canadian Armed Forces members to B.C. to help. A first team of 100 was deployed early Thursday to an area west of Kelowna to start the mop-up of contained fires.

The Department of National Defence said it's still working with the B.C. Wildfire Service to determine where and when the other troops will be needed.

Thirty-six new fires started between Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon, mostly sparked by lightning.

With files from Andrew Kurjata and The Canadian Press

