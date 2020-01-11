Extreme cold warnings issued in northern B.C. as temperatures drop to –45 C
Extreme cold over several days expected in Peace River and Fort Nelson regions
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for B.C.'s Peace River and Fort Nelson regions, warning of wind chill values as low as –45 C over several days.
The warning comes with advice to keep emergency supplies and jumper cables in all vehicles, to bring pets indoors and to watch for cold-related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.
Extreme cold warning are also in place for the communities of Watson Lake, Atlin and Teslin.
Further south, snowfall warnings for up to 10 centimetres are in place for Prince George, the Pine Pass, Stuart-Nechako and North Coast.
The City of Prince George said crews are preparing for snowfall in excess of 20 centimetres over 24 hours and crews would be working around the clock to keep streets cleared.
Vehicle owners are being told not to park downtown between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m., and in residential areas, on-street parking is not allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in order to make way for snowplows.
Winter Citizens, your Snow Fighters are conducting haul off operations in the downtown today. <br><br>This means:<br>- temporary road closures<br>- traffic control<br>- it might take 5 minutes to get to Tim's instead of 3<br><br>Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/B7xEEOqelW">https://t.co/B7xEEOqelW</a> <a href="https://t.co/PATHvaYP9B">pic.twitter.com/PATHvaYP9B</a>—@fortstjohn
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.