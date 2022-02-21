Extreme cold warnings issued for parts of B.C.

Extreme cold warnings and special weather statements have been issued for parts of the province as an Arctic air mass blows in, causing cold conditions that are expected to last until Wednesday.

The Peace Region, in northeastern B.C., could see temperatures as low as –40 C with wind chill Monday morning, which forecasters say could cause frostbite and hypothermia.

The Elk Valley and Yoho National Park could dip down to –35 C.

"Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," Environment Canada's extreme cold warning says.

South Coast

After several weeks of relatively warm weather in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, forecasters expect temperatures to drop as low as –15 C with windchill on Monday night — well below the seasonal average.

"We're seeing the winds picking up at Hope," Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron told CBC News on Monday morning.

Moderate to strong winds will begin later this morning, and widespread frost could hit the area tonight.

"These are definitely much colder temperatures than what we've seen for quite awhile now."

Bergeron says there is little moisture in the air, however, there are local exceptions. A few showers mixed with wet flurries have hit higher elevations, though he expects it to taper off Monday morning.

He says southeast Vancouver Island could see localized showers and flurries Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada is advising residents to be prepared for cold weather and strong winds by dressing in layers and ensuring shelter is available for pets and other outdoor animals.