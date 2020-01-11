Extreme cold warnings issued as temperatures drop to –45 C in B.C.'s Interior

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for B.C.'s Peace River and Fort Nelson regions, warning of wind chill values as low as –45 C over several days.

The warning comes with advice to keep emergency supplies and jumper cables in all vehicles, to bring pets indoors and to watch for cold-related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Extreme cold warning are also in place for the communities of Watson Lake, Atlin and Teslin.

Further south, snowfall warnings for up to 10 centimetres are in place for Prince George, the Pine Pass, Stuart-Nechako and North Coast.

The City of Prince George said crews are preparing for snowfall in excess of 20 centimetres over 24 hours and crews would be working around the clock to keep streets cleared.

Vehicle owners are being told not to park downtown between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m., and in residential areas, on-street parking is not allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in order to make way for snowplows.