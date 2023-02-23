Extreme cold warnings in effect for central, northern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents in central and northern B.C. of the risk of hypothermia and frostbite as bitterly cold temperatures persist in some regions.

Temperatures in the Peace region, Elk Valley, Chilcotin, and in Prince George could feel like -45 C with the windchill on Thursday and into Friday morning.

In the southeastern part of the province, Yoko-Kootenay Park is also expected to experience temperatures that feel like -40 C with windchill.

The weather agency says an arctic air mass is hanging over the central Interior, creating brisk northerly winds and frigid overnight temperatures.

Environment Canada reminds residents to dress warmly, in layers, and says the outer layer should be wind resistant.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow expected this weekend

Heavy snow is also expected across northern B.C. on Saturday as a large weather system moves through the province.

Environment Canada says Prince George will likely see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow on Saturday, with the potential of up to 30 centimetres in some areas, and is warning drivers of poor road conditions.

Snow is also expected in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, which could see up to 15 centimetres, according to Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Armel Castellan.