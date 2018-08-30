'Extreme bear activity' in Lynn Valley trails

Two trails in the Lynn Headwaters regional park in North Vancouver were closed for several hours Thursday morning, as conservation officers tried to track down an aggressive black bear.

Officers believe the same bear that attacked and killed a small dog last week also relentlessly chased a jogger Thursday morning.

This video sent to us by the conservation officers shows the aggressive black bear that prompted the closure of trails in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park. The trails have reopened, a bear trap set, but Metro Vancouver says it's best to avoid the area.

Provincial conservation officer Sgt. Simon Gravel says the jogger did everything right, but the bear would not back down.

"She tried to make herself look big, threw some rocks at the bear, but the bear did not step down and kept following her until she managed to find some safe location in a building," he said.

He said while it's not usual to spot a bear near Rice Lake, which is located in the regional park, the bears behaviour is troubling.

"We are obviously dealing with a bear that has returned aggressive behaviour toward people," he said.

Officials closed the Varley and Connector trails for several hours and issued a bear alert for Lynn Loop Trail, while officers set up a trap to catch the healthy adult bear.

But given the size of the area, finding the bear has been a challenge.

The trails have since reopened and signs warning of the dangers have been put up.

Visitors are being asked to avoid the area or, if they're in the area, to be extremely careful.

"Important message is to use caution if you use the area, carry bear spray, don't travel alone and please keep your dog on leash," said Gravel.

If and when they find the bear, conservation officers say it will have to be put down.

A bear trap has now been set to capture and relocate the aggressive bear in the Lynn Headwaters Regional Park. While Varley Trail and Connector Trail have reopened, the area is still under an Aggressive Bear Alert. Best to avoid the area.

Gravel wants to remind people not to approach bears, to try and take pictures with them or to feed them.

"It can lead to this kind of behaviour, and it never has a good outcome for the bear."