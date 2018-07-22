Extended hot spell forecast for B.C.'s South Coast

B.C.'s South Coast is in for an extended spell of hot weather that could potentially last until the end of July.

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt Loney says high temperatures are normal for this time of year, but this particular stretch of hot weather "looks to be towards the record-breaking variety."

"It's hard to say at this point if we'll breach any [records], but we'll be close," Loney said.

Temperatures are expected to be around the mid-twenties near the water and closer to 30 C inland at the beginning of the week, moving toward low thirties inland and almost 30 C by the water closer to the weekend.

Loney says a humid air mass is going to keep night temperatures from dropping to their normal lows.

"Normal [night] temperatures are around 12 C, and I think we're going to be seeing temperatures in the 15 to 17 C range at night, which is going to make it a little less comfortable for sleeping," he said.

In addition, Loney says there is no significant rainfall forecast for at least the next 10 days.

At Vancouver's English Bay Sunday afternoon, most residents were enjoying the sunshine and warming temperatures.

Mohsen Rowshanaei said "the hotter, the better."

"I like it. Especially being by the beach, it's awesome," Rowshanaei said. "If it [gets] to the forties, then maybe I'll complain a little bit."

Rasul Vays says he loves the hot weather because he can spend time with friends on the beach. (CBC)

Rasul Vays, who was born in Russia and came to Vancouver 11 years ago, says he loves the weather but he's sure to slather on the sunscreen.

"I come from the cold of Moscow," Vays said. "When it's like 20 C outside, it's super hot for me because I'm not used to it."

With files from Micki Cowan