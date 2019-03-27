Emergency situation slows Expo SkyTrain line
Joyce-Collingwood Station closed to trains and people
An emergency medical situation at the Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain station has led to major disruptions along the Expo Line.
The station is currently closed to passengers and trains.
Translink says it expects the disruption to continue for at least another three hours.
Trains are running between Waterfront and Nanaimo stations, with a shuttle bus between Nanaimo and 29th Avenue stations.
Trains are also running between Metrotown and King George stations and Metrotown and Production Way-University stations.
"We are seeing heavy delays in the area," said TransLink spokeswoman Jill Drews.
"Your better bet if you're heading to or from downtown is to take to the Millennium Line … by changing at Commercial Station," she said.
Lots of fire dept. At Joyce station <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SkyTrain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SkyTrain</a> <a href="https://t.co/lkv0sJnrZb">pic.twitter.com/lkv0sJnrZb</a>—@JanaaStevenson
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.