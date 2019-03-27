Emergency situation slows Expo SkyTrain line

An emergency medical situation at the Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain station has led to major disruptions along the Expo Line.

The station is currently closed to passengers and trains.

Translink says it expects the disruption to continue for at least another three hours.

Trains are running between Waterfront and Nanaimo stations, with a shuttle bus between Nanaimo and 29th Avenue stations.

Trains are also running between Metrotown and King George stations and Metrotown and Production Way-University stations.

"We are seeing heavy delays in the area," said TransLink spokeswoman Jill Drews.

"Your better bet if you're heading to or from downtown is to take to the Millennium Line … by changing at Commercial Station," she said.