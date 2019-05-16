'Totally for it': Experts weigh in on public inquiry into money laundering in B.C.

Premier John Horgan has confirmed a public inquiry will be held to look into the extent of money laundering in British Columbia after explosive reports revealed the laundering of more than $7 billion in the province in 2018.

The inquiry, which will be overseen by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin F. Cullen, is expected to take two years and will investigate widespread money laundering in the province's real estate, gambling and luxury car sectors.

In light of Horgan's announcement, former B.C. attorney general Wally Oppal joined Simon Tremblay, who served as the assistant deputy chief in the Quebec Charbonneau commission, on CBC's The Early Edition and expressed their support for an inquiry to host Stephen Quinn.

"I'm totally for it," said Tremblay, who found widespread corruption in the awarding of government contracts in Quebec during the Charbonneau commission.

These are serious allegations, said Tremblay. "I think this exercise will be very good for the province."

Premier John Horgan, along with Attorney General David Eby, left, and Finance Minister Carole James announce an inquiry into money laundering. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Ambitious, but possible

Oppal, who led a public inquiry into the police investigation of dozens of women murdered by B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, echoed Tremblay's support for a money laundering inquiry but wants to make sure "it doesn't run off the rails."

Oppal said the inquiry will need to be done in a timely fashion and be confined to specific issues to be effective.

The Charbonneau commission was a four-year long inquiry and the money laundering inquiry has a two-year deadline.

"It's ambitious, but it's possible," said Tremblay, "It would be one of the best investments the province of B.C. could do."

When asked by Quinn about the cost of the inquiry, Tremblay said the Charbonneau investigations cost about $45 million, but the province of Quebec has already recovered more than $150 million from those the inquiry found guilty.

Oppal agreed the benefits will outweigh the cost and said "a bunch of police and legal changes" happened as a result of the Pickton inquiry, which cost $10.5 million.

"You can't put a price on the pursuit of justice," said Oppal.