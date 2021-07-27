Experts eager to hear plans for 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

Physicians are hoping the province will announce plans for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a scheduled press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 1 p.m. PT.

Hospitalizations due to the virus spiked over the weekend, with nearly 50 more people in hospital compared to Friday. Information about new deaths from the virus has been delayed and the province says those numbers won't be available until Thursday.

Last week, independent COVID-19 modellers told CBC it's too early to say B.C. is in a sixth wave of rising cases, but urged residents to be cautious as cases started to trend upward.

Masking requirements in indoor public spaces were lifted in B.C. last month and the B.C. Vaccine Card program is set to expire on Friday.

Audience members arrive for a performance at the Queen Elizabeth theatre in Vancouver on March 24. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The lifting of restrictions as hospitalizations climb is causing concerns for some.

"They're leaving us on our own to manage our own risk without providing us any data as to how much of the virus is circulating in our community," Dr. Lyne Filiatrault, a retired physician and member of the group Protect our Province B.C., told On the Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

"We essentially have the perfect storm, a more contagious variant and more people amongst us who are susceptible and we also have this mindset that the pandemic is over while that's far from being the case."

She hopes officials will announce plans for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine, starting with the elderly and clinically extremely vulnerable.

Less than 60 per cent of eligible adults in B.C., have received a booster dose, or third dose. Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends a fourth shot for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals six months after their third dose.

On The Coast 11:33 What the relaxation of COVID measures means for vulnerable people The B.C. government has said that starting Friday, proof of vaccination will no longer be required for you to access businesses and events. As of right now, masks are not required in public spaces. The province is relaxing its COVID measures one by one. But some doctors feel it's too soon. Dr. Lyne Filiatrault is a retired emergency physician and a member of the organization Protect Our Province B.C. and she joined us for more. 11:33

For those at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 — including seniors and those who are immunocompromised — a fourth shot is likely a "very good idea" according to virologist Angela Rasmussen.

"However, for many people who don't fit into those categories, it's hard to say that the fourth shot's going to provide much of a benefit, especially long-term, over a third shot," said Rasmussen, a researcher with the University of Saskatchewan's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization.

Vancouver infectious disease specialist Dr. Brian Conway says he "fully expects" a fourth dose will be available to all British Columbians by the fall as the virus continues to mutate and immunity from the first three doses wanes.

"I hear far too often, on a daily basis, that COVID's finished. Nothing is further from the truth."

He said COVID is here to stay, and in an effort to curb transmission people must continue to get vaccinated, stay home when sick, practice good hand hygiene and wear masks when appropriate to do so.