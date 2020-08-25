Experienced hiker goes missing on trail network in Coquitlam, B.C.

Police and search and rescue volunteers in Coquitlam, B.C., are searching for an experienced hiker who appears to have disappeared in a "spider web" of local trails this weekend.

Ali Safar Naderi, 52, was reported missing at 9 p.m. on Sunday after his car was found parked in the 2100 block of Diamond Crescent, according to an RCMP press release.

Naderi is known to hike alone in the area nearly every day, police say, but a witness became concerned after noticing his vehicle parked for much longer than usual.

"Coquitlam RCMP investigators have searched Naderi's vehicle and apartment for clues and have spoken to Naderi's extended family and neighbours. There is nothing to explain what happened to Naderi and there is significant concern for his well-being," the press release says.

RCMP describe the area, near the foot of Eagle Mountain, as connecting to "a spider web of walking and hiking trails," and say that without knowing Naderi's intended route, it's impossible to conduct an organized search.

Naderi is described as having brown eyes and salt and pepper hair, standing five feet and 10 inches tall and weighing about 176 pounds. He may be wearing hiking gear.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.