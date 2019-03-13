Expect delays, warns FortisBC, as gas line upgrade begins in Coquitlam

The next phase of construction to replace a gas line is underway in Coquitlam, drawing frustration and complaints from commuters.

The project caused all sorts of traffic delays in Burnaby and Vancouver last summer. Crews will be working on various sections along Como Lake Avenue until about the end of the summer.

Grace Pickell, a spokesperson for FortisBC, said the gas line upgrade is necessary and will serve more than 210,000 homes and businesses across the Lower Mainland.

She suggested commuters plan ahead and warned them to expect delays.

"I do live in Coquitlam as well, so I do appreciate the inconvenience this can have on the community, and we want to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this important upgrade," she said.

FortisBC is recommending commuters plan ahead. (CBC)

Pickell says Fortis is also trying to minimize the effects on local businesses, by ensuring that storefronts remain accessible and highlighting them on social media and in their newsletter.

She said information sessions have been held with business leaders and the Coquitlam Chamber of Commerce.

Debate over leftover pipe

One person unhappy with the way the upgrade is planned is Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart.

Stewart said that when the new, 30-inch line is installed, the derelict 20-inch line will be left underground to degrade.

"When you stop conveying gas, take your garbage with you, so we can use that scace in a very congested corridor for other utilities," he said.

"They want to fill it with concrete, so it doesn't collapse and then leave it there, because that will be cheaper for them. If we want it moved, at some point, they'll expect us to pay the cost of that."

But Pickell said that Fortis would remain responsible for the defunct pipeline.

"If there is a municipal or a utility project that requires the gas line to be removed, we will do it at that time," she said.

Pickell said the existing line still has gas going through it, and cannot be removed until the new line is up and running.

She said removing the original line would "unnecessarily double the impact to the Coquitlam community, because we would be required to dig up Como Lake twice within the space of a year."