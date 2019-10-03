'Bees are calming': Former RCMP chief trades red serge for bee suit

As a top cop, Barry Clark commanded 2,000 Mounties and staff.

Now, he's in charge of one million bees on his farm.

"I've got many more depending on me now," joked Barry Clark, who served in the RCMP for 38 years before becoming a beekeeper near Prince George, B.C.

Before he retired, Clark commanded an Emergency Response Team and was chief RCMP superintendent for B.C.'s North District.

'Bees are calming,' said former RCMP chief superintendent Barry Clark, who once headed policing in northern B.C. and led an emergency response team. (Submitted by Barry Clark )

Now, he's busy tending his bees, teaching beginning beekeepers, and inspecting hives for the Ministry of Agriculture.

"Bees are calming," said Clark, as he checked his hives wearing a protective hood and white bee suit.

"I absolutely loved my RCMP job," said Clark. "But ...if there were major things going on, I was front and centre. With first responders, you end up having some haunting memories, I suppose. "

Several months after he retired, Clark heard on the news that a major police incident was underway in northern B.C. Without thinking, he picked up the telephone and called the RCMP's emergency operations centre for an update.

"I had to find out about this thing that happened," said Clark, who recalled that he only hung up the phone when his wife reminded him he'd retired.

The zen of beekeeping

Beekeeping has helped him transition from a life of high stress, said Clark.

"They call it the zen of beekeeping. It's very therapeutic," he said. But his hives come with their own dangers.

For example, Clark is allergic to bee stings. He requires a bee venom shot once a month to desensitize him to the stings, and still carries two EpiPens inside his bee suit.

Beekeeper Barry Clark tends his hives north of Prince George. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC )

"I do get stung a lot. Last week I'll bet I was stung 15 or 20 times," he said.

There are also bears, hungry for honey. Clark tries to keep them away from the hives with an electric fence.

Boy scout bee badge

Clark's interest in bees started long ago, when he shadowed a local beekeeper to earn a boy scout badge.

Now, Clark is playing it forward.

He's taught beekeeping skills to addicts in a Prince George treatment program. He teaches regular beekeeping classes for beginners. And as a Ministry of Agriculture apiary inspector, he checks hives to ensure the health and safety of bees in the region.

Now a passionate beekeeper, Barry Clark served with the RCMP for 38 years. (Submitted by Barry Clark)

Clark is passionate about bringing bees back, and ensuring hives thrive.

"Lots of folks tell me ... that a long time ago there were bees everywhere. Now they hardly ever see any," he said.

"When I was a policeman, I felt like I was serving the community and giving back. Now it's a switch. Now it's giving back to nature," said Clark.