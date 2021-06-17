Ex-massage therapist with history of sexual misconduct wants licence back, fights ban on treating women

A former B.C. massage therapist who has been disciplined for sexual misconduct with multiple female patients is trying to get his licence back, and he's arguing there should be no limits on who he's allowed to treat, court documents show.

Glenn Kukkee of Vancouver filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court last month, alleging that the College of Massage Therapists has agreed to reinstate his registration, but on the advice of a psychiatrist who examined him, he will never be allowed to treat female patients again.

The petition says the psychiatrist found Kukkee "poses a risk" to women, but Kukkee submitted evidence to the college from "various health professionals" who found otherwise. He also claims he submitted a plan to the college for ensuring that he maintains appropriate boundaries with his patients.

He argues in his claim that the college's registration committee "failed to adequately accord the appropriate weight" to his evidence.

College registrar Eric Wredenhagen told CBC that he was unable to comment on the allegations in the petition while the matter is before the courts. The college has yet to file a response, as Wredenhagen says they're waiting for expected amendments to the petition.

Former RMT admitted to sex with patients

Kukkee has a history of discipline related to his behaviour with female patients, and his licence was cancelled at the end of 2020 following an admission of sexual and professional misconduct.

In October of that year, he signed a consent agreement admitting to having sexual relationships with two female patients in 2014 and 2016, while he was still treating them or shortly after, according to a public notice from the college .

He also admitted that he "sexualized the treatment environment" with a patient in 2017, flirting with her and twice suggesting they do a "massage trade" when he learned her job was providing erotic massages, the consent order says.

As a result of those admissions, Kukkee consented to a suspension of his licence and a requirement that if he wanted to practise again, he would have to undergo a psychiatric assessment to determine if he's fit to return to work and if he's a risk to female patients.

Those measures followed multiple other disciplinary actions regarding Kukkee's inappropriate behaviour with women he was treating, actions that are outlined in a document posted by the college .

In July 2015, Kukkee agreed to pay a fine after admitting to asking a patient out on a date while he was massaging her, speaking to her about a BDSM party he'd attended and then emailing her to ask her not to disclose the conversation to the college.

A separate agreement, signed the same day, says Kukkee admitted to asking a patient about her relationship status and telling her he was "touch starved," all while massaging her.

In 2018, the college's inquiry committee also sent him a letter of expectation reminding him of his responsibility to maintain appropriate professional boundaries.

Kukkee is now asking for a court order reversing the college's permanent ban on treating female patients. None of the allegations have been proven in court.