'Everybody loved him': Overdose prevention volunteer identified as homicide victim by colleagues

Staff at the Overdose Prevention Society in Vancouver say the man killed Monday night behind St. Paul's Hospital was their colleague, Thomus Donaghy.

Donaghy was one of the first volunteers at OPS when it opened its doors in 2016 in response to the opioid crisis, says Sarah Blyth, executive director at OPS.

Donaghy would walk Vancouver's streets and alleys, often alone at night, just to make sure someone didn't overdose alone, she said.

In all, she predicts he saved hundreds of lives.

"He was one of the kindest volunteers we've ever had," she said. "It's so shocking and tragic. He would go above and beyond for everyone."

CBC News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department to confirm that Donaghy was the victim of the city's ninth homicide of 2020, but they have yet to respond.

On Monday, officers responded to a report around 8:30 p.m. that a stabbed man had been found in a lot near Thurlow and Comox streets.

Emergency crews took the 41-year-old man to hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Blyth says Donaghy was part of her team, which won an award from the City of Vancouver for its overdose prevention efforts.

"Everybody loved him and the thought of something tragic happening to him in that way is unbearable for everyone in the community," said Blyth.

"He had a lot of compassion. More than most."

Donaghy was part of the Overdose Prevention Society team that won an award from the City of Vancouver for their lifesaving efforts. (Sarah Blyth)

Cindy Vell, who worked alongside Donaghy as a volunteer at OPS, says he was a very caring person and echoed Blyth's comment that he would do anything for anybody.

"He's gone but not forgotten," said Vell.

Police said Tuesday that no arrests had been made and no suspect had been identified.