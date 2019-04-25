Stephen Quinn returns to host Raven's Feast

Stephen Quinn, Fred Lee and Marnie Carter at 2018 event. (Bill Reid Gallery)

CBC Vancouver's Stephen Quinn will return as host of Raven's Feast, Bill Reid Gallery's annual fundraiser. This year's event honours Chief James Hart and young emerging artists.

The Bill Reid Gallery is the only public gallery in Canada dedicated to Indigenous Northwest Coast Art and was established by the Bill Reid Foundation in 2008, to celebrate the Haida master artist Bill Reid (1920 - 1998), and the diverse living cultures of the Northwest Coast.

The fundraiser helps raise funds to help build bridges of mutual understanding through exhibitions and programs featuring Northwest Coast art and artists.

For more information and tickets, please visit billreidgallery.ca

