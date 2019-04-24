Nourish your 'Appetite for Art' with CBC Kelowna's Chris Walker

All proceeds from featured artwork, such as Leanne Spanza's 'Okanagan Vineyards', goes toward supporting educational programs at the Gallery. CBC Radio One's Chris Walker returns as host of Appetite for Art -- an annual fundraiser at the Kelowna Art Gallery on May 11, 2019.

Chris Walker, host of Daybreak South For one special evening, the Gallery will transform into a 1940's ambience inspired by the classic film, "A Night in Casablanca," and the unique architecture of Morocco.

Proceeds raised at the event will support educational and children's programming at the Gallery, including art camps, Family Sundays, and programs for the vision impaired.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Kelowna Art Gallery, via phone 250-762-2226, or online.