Meet the Faces of CBC Vancouver News

Seven days a week, the CBC Vancouver News team will share local breaking news and beyond.

Starting November 19, the CBC Vancouver News team launches a new era with seasoned journalists, expert investigators, and trustworthy voices. Mike Killeen and Anita Bathe host CBC Vancouver News at 6 p.m., joined by senior meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe. Dan Burritt will host CBC Vancouver News at 11 p.m., and Lien Yeung will host CBC Vancouver News Saturday and Sunday.

Seven days a week, the CBC Vancouver News team will share local breaking news and beyond -- including community stories rooted in neighbourhoods throughout Metro Vancouver. Accurate and informative, CBC Vancouver News will offer stories not found anywhere else.



Watch the CBC Vancouver News team on CBC-TV or stream programs online.

CBC Vancouver News at 6

Hosted by Mike Killeen and Anita Bathe

Mike Killeen Get to know Mike:

Mike Killeen is a familiar face to Metro Vancouverites, with a journalism career spanning more than three decades over two continents. Mike has anchored live coverage of some of B.C.'s most significant events and is a multiple Jack Webster Award and RTDNA (The Radio Television Digital News Association) awards recipient, he brings to CBC Vancouver News familiarity and breadth of experience locally, nationally, and internationally.

Anita Bathe Get to know Anita:

Anita Bathe comes to CBC Vancouver News from CBC Vancouver's investigative unit, and has taken a lead role in covering community impact stories, such as B.C. wildfires in 2017 and 2018 and Abbotsford Police Constable John Davidson's death. Anita's journalism career started more than 10 years ago in radio and includes several RTDNA, Jack Webster, and BCAB (B.C. Association of Broadcasters) awards. Anita joined CBC Vancouver News in 2016.

Johanna Wagstaffe

Get to know Johanna:

As CBC Vancouver's senior meteorologist and seismologist, Johanna Wagstaffe covers weather and science stories for CBC Vancouver News at 6 p.m.. She joined CBC in 2007 and was recently awarded a Canadian Association of Journalists award for CBC Vancouver's Fault Lines podcast on earthquakes, and a Webster Award for 2050: Degrees of Change, a podcast about climate change in B.C.

CBC Vancouver News at 11

Hosted by Dan Burritt

Dan Burritt Get to know Dan:

Dan Burritt is a host and producer for CBC Vancouver News and has reported on a wide range of breaking stories, including ongoing weather and climate events in B.C., the 2018 municipal elections and the Haida Gwaii earthquake in 2012. Dan has a history of working the political beat in both TV and radio, providing extensive provincial and federal election coverage to citizens. He joined CBC Vancouver News in 2012.

CBC Vancouver News Saturday and Sunday

Lien Yeung Hosted by Lien Yeung

Get to know Lien:

Lien Yeung is an award-winning multimedia reporter, host and producer. She has covered a range of stories for CBC Vancouver, from the 2017 B.C. wildfires, for which she earned a RTDNA and a Jack Webster award nomination, the Amtrak derailment. Her journalism career has taken her from Canada's Pacific Northwest to the Atlantic Coast. She joined the CBC Vancouver News team in 2013.

Watch the CBC Vancouver News team starting November 19.