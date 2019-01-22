Join Your Favourite CBC Vancouver Personalities at the Chinatown Spring Festival & Parade

Ring in the Year of the Pig with your favourite CBC Vancouver personalities at the Chinatown Spring Festival & Parade on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

The parade will take place in Vancouver's Chinatown and will feature lion dances, cultural dance troupes, marching bands, martial arts performances and fun for the whole family.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. PT. The route starts at the Millennium Gate on Pender Street (between Shanghai Alley and Taylor Street), proceeds east along Pender Street, turns south onto Gore Street, turns west onto Keefer Street and then disperses on Keefer at Abbott.

See you on February 10!