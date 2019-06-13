Join Dan Burritt at the Canada Day Drumming Celebration

CBC Vancouver's Dan Burritt will host the third annual Canada Day Drumming Celebration at Creekside Park, near Science World!

At 11:00 a.m. PT, citizens from 10 Canadian cities across 5 time zones will beat their drums, resulting in thousands of proud Canadians drumming together.

Dan Burritt, host of CBC Vancouver News at 11

Immediately following will be the Guinness World Records™ attempt for "The Largest Group Drum Roll (Multiple Venues)". Register today to take part.

In addition to the various drumming activities there will be food trucks, performances, a children's pavilion, and contests to keep families busy throughout the day!