Join Dan Burritt at the Canada Day Drumming Celebration
On Canada Day at 11:00 a.m. PT, thousands of proud Canadians from across the country will drum together.
July 1
CBC Vancouver's Dan Burritt will host the third annual Canada Day Drumming Celebration at Creekside Park, near Science World!
At 11:00 a.m. PT, citizens from 10 Canadian cities across 5 time zones will beat their drums, resulting in thousands of proud Canadians drumming together.
Immediately following will be the Guinness World Records™ attempt for "The Largest Group Drum Roll (Multiple Venues)". Register today to take part.
In addition to the various drumming activities there will be food trucks, performances, a children's pavilion, and contests to keep families busy throughout the day!
For more event details, please visit www.canadadaydrumming.com.