New

CBC Vancouver's Anita Bathe helps celebrate B.C.'s outstanding women in business

Business in Vancouver is recognizing B.C.'s most outstanding business women through the awards and CBC Vancouver is proud to return as the exclusive media partner of this inspirational event.

March 8

CBC Communications ·

Join CBC Vancouver News at 6 co-host, Anita Bathe, at the 20th anniversary of the Influential Women in Business Awards on International Women's Day!

Anita Bathe co-host of CBC Vancouver News at 6 with Mike Killeen

Each year, honourees who have helped influence and shape policy at some of Canada's largest public and private companies are recognized.

The 2019 honourees:

  • Janice Abbottm, Chief Executive Officer, Atira Women's Resource Society
  • Kaity Arsoniadis-Stein​, Executive Director, Vancouver International Maritime Centre
  • Jill Earthy, Head of Growth, Female Funders​
  • Kate Furber​, Partner, PwC
  • Susannah Pierce, Director, External Affairs, LNG Canada
  • Sarah Morgan-Silvester (Lifetime Achievement), Corporate Director

To purchase tickets and to learn more about the awards, visit biv.com

