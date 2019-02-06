CBC Vancouver's Anita Bathe helps celebrate B.C.'s outstanding women in business

Join CBC Vancouver News at 6 co-host, Anita Bathe, at the 20th anniversary of the Influential Women in Business Awards on International Women's Day!

Anita Bathe co-host of CBC Vancouver News at 6 with Mike Killeen

Business in Vancouver is recognizing B.C.'s most outstanding business women through the awards and CBC Vancouver is proud to return as the exclusive media partner of this inspirational event.

Each year, honourees who have helped influence and shape policy at some of Canada's largest public and private companies are recognized.

The 2019 honourees:

Janice Abbottm, Chief Executive Officer, Atira Women's Resource Society

Kaity Arsoniadis-Stein​, Executive Director, Vancouver International Maritime Centre

Jill Earthy, Head of Growth, Female Funders​

Kate Furber​, Partner, PwC

Susannah Pierce, Director, External Affairs, LNG Canada

Sarah Morgan-Silvester (Lifetime Achievement), Corporate Director

To purchase tickets and to learn more about the awards, visit biv.com