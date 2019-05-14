CBC Vancouver explores high school life as a Surrey teen

CBC Vancouver’s Jason D’Souza went back to school for Matheson -- a new special series on the lives of students at L.A. Matheson Secondary School in Surrey, B.C. (Alistair Brown/CBC) High school.

Many of us might remember the cliques, the homework, the awkward school dances, and the daily drama. Considering this, would you go back to high school?

That's what CBC Vancouver's Jason D'Souza did for Matheson -- a new special series on the lives of students at L.A. Matheson Secondary School in Surrey, B.C., airing on CBC Radio One's The Early Edition every weekday morning from May 21 to May 31 at 7:10 a.m. PT, with features on CBC Vancouver News at 6 and cbc.ca/bc.

To fully grasp Surrey through the mind and eyes of a teen, D'Souza returned to high school for one month, where he kept a rigid Grade 11 course schedule and let the students lead the conversations.

Surrey boasts the biggest school district in the province, and L.A. Matheson's students share what it's like to attend high school in a city the media so often depicts as one plagued by violence and gangs.

The student-driven stories of Matheson explore:

Technology in the classroom and the role of social media

Surrey's reputation and how it impacts students

Friendships and social life

Cultural dynamics

Special needs classes

The rising prevalence of vaping

Join us May 31 for a live broadcast of The Early Edition at L.A. Matheson Secondary School

To commemorate the last instalment of the series, The Early Edition will broadcast live from L.A. Matheson Secondary School on May 31 from 5:00 a.m. - 8:37 a.m. PT, and you're invited! Can't join us? Tune in to your local CBC Radio One, or listen live at cbc.ca/bc or via the CBC Radio App.

