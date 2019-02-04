CBC Vancouver continues to support Indigenous artists through the Talking Stick Festival

CBC Vancouver is proud to return as the exclusive radio and TV sponsor of The Talking Stick Festival, one of the premier, multi-disciplinary Indigenous arts festival in North America. This is the fourth year CBC Vancouver has sponsored the event as part of its continued strategy to support local communities and the arts.

The interdisciplinary festival began as a way to showcase and celebrate Indigenous art and performances to a wider audience in Metro Vancouver. Now in its 18th year, The Talking Stick Festival continues to expose Indigenous and non-Indigenous attendees to a wide variety of programing including visual arts, dance, theatre, music, powwow and film in both traditional and contemporary formats.

To check out the full schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit the festival website.