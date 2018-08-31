Evan Mitsui
Surfing debuts at 2020 Olympics — and Canada is a surprising contender
Surfing debuts as an Olympic sport at the Tokyo 2020 Games and Canada is, surprisingly, a contender. Peter Devries, 36, and sixteen-year-old Mathea Olin of Tofino, B.C., secured their spots on Team Canada after podium finishes in the Olympic team trials earlier this month.
Athletes unite in protest against Trump
Athletes from NFL teams across the United States knelt, linked arms or stood during the U.S. national anthem to protest tweets by President Donald Trump.
PHOTOS | Top moments from the Rio Olympics
With Penny Oleksiak, #DeBolt and Ashton Eaton's Canada cap, here are the top moments from the Rio Olympics.
A coy-looking Kate and North Korea's air show are in the week in pictures
From a photo of Kate looking coyly at Justin Trudeau to a woman eating a pork bun during a powerful typhoon, here's the week in pictures for Sept. 24-30.
From race riots in Charlotte to the runway in Milan, here's the week in pictures
The shooting death of a black man in North Carolina sparked days of racially charged riots, the Standing Rock tribe took its pipeline protest to the UN, and Fashion Week got underway in London and Milan. Here are top shots from around the world for Sept. 10-22.
Photokina, where camera nerds wrestle with wants vs. needs
Photokina — the camera industry’s giant, biennial trade show — is where camera makers launch their latest and greatest wares. Its on in Cologne, Germany, from Sept. 20-25.
TIFF, Paralympics and eagle rehab round out the week in pictures
From the most stylish stars at the Toronto International Film Festival to a raptor rehab centre in B.C., here are top shots from around the world for the week of Sept. 10-16.
A return to Earth, 9/11, and the Paralympics are in the week in pictures
A triumphant return to Earth, the Standing Rock protest and the start of the Paralympics are in this week's top shots gallery. Here's the week in pictures from around the world for Sept. 3-9, 2016.
PHOTOS | World Nomad Games on in Kyrgyzstan
Eagle hunting, wrestling and the spectacular (and violent) horseback game kok-boru headline the second annual World Nomad Games being held on the shores of Issyk Kul lake in Kyrgystan.
PHOTOS | Neymar's golden goal tops our highlights from Saturday in Rio
The five-time World Cup champions won the only prize in soccer they were missing after defeating Germany in a shootout, earning an Olympic gold medal for the first time. Here's the top photos from Saturday at the Rio Games.
PHOTOS | Canada's relay team bumped up; Evan Dunfee down in our Rio highlights for Friday
The Canadian men's 4x100m relay team won a bronze on a disqualification while Adam Dunfee's Olympics came down to an appeal that ended with the Canadian race walker settling for fourth after a dramatic end to the 50km endurance race. Here's the top photos for Friday at the Rio Olympics.
PHOTOS | No bromance in the 200-metre final, Wiebe wins wrestling gold in our highlights for Thursday from Rio
Andre De Grasse and Usain Bolt led the pack in the 200-metre final, wrestler Erica Wiebe wins Canada's fourth gold medal and diver Meaghan Benfeito gets bronze in the 10-metre platform. Here are our top shots for Thursday in Rio.
PHOTOS | #DeBolt, Damian Warner are in our highlights from Wednesday in Rio
Usain Bolt strode across the 200-metre finish line with Andre De Grasse hot on his heels, earning the Canadian a smile and a finger wag from the towering Jamaican. Here are our top shots from Wednesday at the Rio Olympics.
PHOTOS | Derek Drouin wins high jump gold and other highlights from Tuesday in Rio
Derek Drouin cleared all six attempts to win the Olympic gold medal on Tuesday night in Rio while an act of good will on the track landed two last-place finishers spots in the 5,000m final. Here's a look at the top shots from Tuesday at the Rio Olympics.
PHOTOS | High jumper Derek Drouin's path to Olympic gold
The 26-year-old world champion from Corunna, Ont., cleared all six attempts to win the Olympic gold medal on Tuesday night in Rio. Here's a look at his path to the Olympic final.
