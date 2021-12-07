Canadian Olympic medallist Evan Dunfee hopes to move from the sporting arena to the political one.

Dunfee, the bronze medallist in this summer's Tokyo Olympics 50-kilometre race walk, says he plans to run for council in next October's municipal elections in his hometown of Richmond, B.C.

"Municipal politics in my mind isn't too dissimilar to how you prepare for a 50K," he said.

"You get these meticulously fine details of how you're going to get to the finish line, with just the right amount of energy spent so that you don't crash too early, or you don't finish with too much left in the tank."

Dunfee said the impact of local political decisions was always in the back of his mind as he embarked on long training walks across his city. But it wasn't until the beginning of the pandemic — when council meetings were being live-streamed and he "started paying attention because I had nothing else to do" — that he began seriously considering a run.

"I love the minutiae. I love the fine details and [being] in the weeds element of it. And I love that you're dealing so closely with people and outcomes that are so tangible," he said.

Richmond has several political parties, but Dunfee says at this point it's likely he'll run as an independent, focusing on active transportation, affordable housing, and climate resilience.

"Richmond has to be a little bit more unique and we have to come up with different solutions," he said.

And while he's still planning on competing in this summer's world championships and Commonwealth Games, he accepts there will be jokes as he transitions from race-walking for sport to running for politics.

"There will be puns at some point. It's unavoidable," he said. "I know myself too well."

2022 election announcements happening often in 2021

Dunfee is one of many people across B.C. exploring runs for local office in next year's municipal elections, with multiple announcements happening weekly, and Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie already confirming he will seek re-election.

Last week in Vancouver, several people announced they were hoping to run for council with OneCity — a centre-left party that currently has a single seat on both council and school board — while in Victoria current councillor Stephen Andrew announced his candidacy for mayor. On Sunday, New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote and all six councillors were on hand at the launch event for Together New West, a new political party in the municipality.

While municipal campaigns in B.C. traditionally began a few months before an election, campaign finance laws putting caps on individual donations in any one year have motivated some people to announce their intentions earlier.

In addition, Elections B.C. regulations began asking local political parties to register at the beginning of December.