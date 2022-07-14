Evacuation orders issued as wildfire crews continue to battle 'dynamic' blaze near Lytton, B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a new wildfire just 1.7 kilometres outside of Lytton, B.C. has grown to 75 hectares and is now a wildfire of note.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has also issued an evacuation order for 24 addresses just before 6:30 p.m.

Multiple ground crews, helicopters and air tankers have been deployed to gain control over the spreading blaze.

"Fire behaviour is being influenced by gusty winds in the area," the BCWS warned in a tweet Thursday afternoon. "This is a dynamic situation and updates will be provided as they become available."

The TNRD Emergency Operations Centre has issued an Evacuation Order for approximately 24 addressed properties northwest of Lytton on the west side of the Fraser River, due to the Nohomin Creek wildfire.<br><br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/719rkABQhI">https://t.co/719rkABQhI</a> <a href="https://t.co/H4AS9Z5mCW">pic.twitter.com/H4AS9Z5mCW</a> —@TNRD

According to the BCWS, the Nohonim Creek fire was sparked at 12:45 p.m., and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire is located on the west side of the Fraser River, across from the Village of Lytton which was destroyed by a raging wildfire a little over a year ago. Homes and property on the west shore, part of the Lytton First Nation Reserve, largely escaped any damage at the time.

Earlier photos of this latest fire show a large plume of smoke rising from land, with structures in the fire's path. The Lytton ferry, currently out of service because of high Fraser River stream flows, is located nearby.

UPDATE: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> Service continues to respond to the Nohomin Creek wildfire (K70580). The fire has grown to 75 hectares and is now a Wildfire of Note. Lytton First Nation has implemented an Evacuation Alert and Evacuation Order for some areas. <a href="https://t.co/acZpTJBolb">pic.twitter.com/acZpTJBolb</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

Road access to the area is limited. West shore residents have been crossing the Fraser River by foot, over a CN rail bridge, for weeks now.

The B.C. Hydro website reports power for the municipality of Lytton has been out since 1:16 p.m. Crews are expected to arrive at 5:15 p.m. There are currently 112 people without power.

'Events of 2021 ... are forefront in our minds'

In an update from local and provincial officials at 4:15 p.m., John Haugen, deputy chief of the Lytton First Nation, thanked authorities and residents for their quick response to the fire. He said evacuation orders are in place for IR 23 Nohomin and Lytton IR9B.

"We have three elders that are in the direct line of this fire and we're working to make sure that they're safe and that we can get the fire out as soon as possible," said Haugen, adding that there are approximately nine people under evacuation order in his community.

"We are experiencing another fire … in the Hell's Gate area. We have to be prepared for many things on really short notice," he said.

Why Lytton, B.C., is among the hottest places in Canada Duration 1:44 Johanna Wagstaffe explains how Lytton’s geography causes the village’s temperature to exceed 30 C, on average, 80 times during the summer.

Rob Schweitzer, director of fire centre operations in Kamloops, said there are around 54 crew members on the ground and the RCMP and local fire department also responded to the fire.

"The events of 2021 and the impacts to the village of Lytton and the Lytton First Nation are forefront in our minds," said Schweitzer.

"We ask for your respect and kindness as we report on this incident. Our primary objective is the safety of the crews and the residents who are currently impacted."

'Prepare yourself and your family'

Peter Brock, executive director of regional operations with Emergency Management B.C. said he's heard unconfirmed reports that "three structures may have been lost."

Brock said emergency support, including food, lodging and clothing, will be provided to people under an evacuation order for up to 72 hours.

"The most important thing that the public can do right now is to prepare yourself and your family for any potential fires in your areas," said Brock.