Evacuation order issued in northern Okanagan as Whiteman's Creek overflows

Residents of several properties in B.C.'s Okanagan region have been ordered to evacuate their homes as a nearby creek overflows.

Officials are concerned about the flood risk associated with Whiteman's Creek, close to where it empties into Okanagan Lake about 70 kilometres north of Kelowna, B.C.

According to the Okanagan Indian Band, which issued the evacuation order, residents on the south side of Falcon Avenue, adjacent to Whiteman's Creek, must leave their properties immediately. This includes people living at addresses 161 to 195 Falcon Avenue, as well as Nos. 54 and 55.

Evacuees are asked to register at the Inkamapilux New Horizons Club in Vernon, B.C., located at 8 Bonneau Rd.

The vast majority of the Okanagan region is currently under a flood watch due to a rapidly melting snowpack as temperatures climbed over the past week.

Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued in the past few days for other parts of the province's Interior, as flooding hits various areas.

Armel Castellan, Environment Canada warning and preparedness meteorologist, told CBC that while temperatures are expected to cool in the province, there will also be rain later this week.