Evacuation order lifted for all but 7 Zeballos, B.C., properties affected by wildfire damage

Eight months after a wildfire damaged the mountainside above Zeballos, B.C., officials have removed an evacuation order for all but seven homes in the Vancouver Island village.

No homes were damaged when the fire burned for weeks late last summer, but officials worried the stability of the slope was affected by the damage left behind.

An evacuation order for 27 properties went into effect following the fire over fears charred trees and brush on the hillside could fall on homes below.

With a population of 107 people, Zeballos is the smallest municipality in B.C. (Megan Thomas/CBC)

With few options for other housing in the village of 107 people, some families moved to other communities and had to rely on emergency support funds from the provincial government. Others moved back into their homes, despite the potential risk.

But following a more detailed geo-hazard and risk assessment this spring, the council for the village has sent letters to affected home owners indicating all but seven properties have been removed from the evacuation zone.

It's a step in the right direction as the village works to recover from the fire, but there are still concerns about the hillside, said homeowner Rose-Ann Michael.

Rose-Ann Michael took this photo of the wildfire that caused damage to the mountainside in August 2018. (Submitted by Rose-Ann Michael)

"I don't want to be in an evacuation order, but we just want our house and lives to be safe and I don't think lifting this order is going to do that," she said, adding she wants to see mitigation work done on the fire-damaged slope.

The geo-hazard report makes some recommendations for ways to mitigate remaining risk from the mountainside — including options such as constructing berms and fencing.

In a letter to affected homeowners, the village notes that lifting of the evacuation order does not indicate there is no remaining hazards that could affect properties.

It advises homeowners to seek their own professional geotechnical advice for their properties.