After a request from the Maple Ridge fire chief, B.C.'s provincial fire commissioner has ordered the evacuation of a homeless camp in the city following three fires on the site within the last 48 hours.

The camp has been the centre of controversy since last weekend when fire and bylaw officials from the city seized several items they said posed fire and safety hazards to residents.

The city obtained a court injunction from the B.C. Supreme Court in February to enforce safety regulations at the camp. The ruling recognized the risks at the camp, including tents pitched close together, dangerous electrical wiring, and the presence of propane and gasoline near open flames.

Last weekend, officials also shut down a communal heating tent in the camp, leaving some residents out in the cold.

Since then, three fires have occurred. According to a release from the city, several tents and structures were destroyed, but no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation.

The camp, dubbed Anita's Place, was originally established in 2017 to protest the closure of a 40-bed shelter in the city. Camp residents have successfully won two legal battles against the city which tried to evict them.

The City of Maple Ridge says it is coordinating evacuation plans with police and fire crews and is working with BC Housing to "ensure that the camp occupants have shelter during the evacuation period."