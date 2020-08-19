Evacuation order issued for 319 properties as wildfire grows in B.C.'s southern Interior
Residents of Heritage Hills area ordered to leave by Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen
An evacuation order has been issued for residents of 319 properties near a quickly growing wildfire that broke out Tuesday afternoon north of Okanagan Falls, in B.C.'s southern Interior.
Residents of the Heritage Hills area have been ordered to leave by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The Christie Mountain wildfire was sparked Tuesday about six kilometres north of Okanagan Falls, growing from about four hectares as of 4 p.m. PT to 10 hectares two hours later, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. By 6 p.m. fire officials said it had grown to 250 hectares.
Regional district information officer Erick Thompson said the fire has grown rapidly throughout the afternoon.
"With these dry conditions, especially with any wind in the area, it can move very quickly. Crews are definitely out in full force," Thompson told CBC.
The fire is currently out of control, and the cause is still under investigation.
The smoke was readily visible to nearby communities and air tankers were sent in to drop retardant on the flames.
Watch: Firefighters try to bring blaze under control
Those affected by the evacuation order have been told been told to leave the area immediately and register in Penticton at 199 Ellis St.
The fire is among dozens sparked by a lightning storm Sunday night.
