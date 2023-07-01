Growing wildfires in northeast B.C. prompt evacuation order, expanded alert

Residents of 32 properties in and around a remote Takla Lake First Nation community have been ordered to evacuate as a growing, out-of-control wildfire threatens safety in the area, more than 200 kilometres north of Prince George, B.C.

Growth of the 320-square-kilometre Big Creek wildfire's southern flank triggered the evacuation order issued by local authorities and the Takla Lake First Nation on Friday at 5 p.m.

Everyone close to North Takla Lake Reserve 12, including the hamlet of Germansen Landing and 12 Mile areas, industrial operations west of Germansen Lake and parts of Omineca Provincial Park, must immediately leave the area.

The areas had been on evacuation alert since Wednesday, but high winds and dry conditions allowed the blaze to grow further, according to B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Julia Caranci.

"We have had very little rain in this area over the last several days and those two factors together are definitely fuelling growth," she told CBC News.

A reception centre has been set-up at the Vanderhoof Municipal Arena, at 340 Columbia Street East, to provide accommodation, food, clothing and reunification services for displaced residents.

Mark Parker, chair of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, urged residents to leave promptly and report to the reception centre for help.

He also stressed the importance of preparing a bag in advance so you can leave your home at a moment's notice.

"We are in a drought situation and at any time things could change and you could be forced to leave on a minute's notice," Parker said.

Caranci said cooler temperatures and high humidity are forecast in the coming days, a welcome reprieve from drier conditions as crews prioritize protecting residential and industrial structures in the evacuated area.

The Donnie Creek wildfire prompted an evacuation alert for one more property in the Peace River Regional District in northeast B.C. near the eastern border with Alberta on Friday. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Friday evening also saw B.C.'s largest-ever wildfire, the Donnie Creek/Tommy Lakes fire, prompt an expanded evacuation alert to one more property in the Peace River Regional District.

The 5,117-square kilometre blaze, burning about 160 kilometres north of Fort St. John in the province's northeast, continues to pose a potential danger to life and health, according to the updated evacuation alert issued at 4:30 p.m. PT.