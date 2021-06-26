Evacuation alert issued for Pemberton Valley as river levels rise

An evacuation alert has been issued in the Pemberton Valley north of Vancouver as river levels continue to rise rapidly, due to high temperatures and the resulting snowmelt.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the Lillooet River and its tributaries, including Pemberton, Lillooet Lake and Harrison Lake. It says river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull, and areas near the river may also flood.

Temperatures for the area are forecasted to rise up to 40 C in coming days. The forecast centre expects the river to peak on July 1, and Harrison Lake to peak on July 1 or 2.

The Regional District of Squamish-Lillooet says areas at risk are along the Lillooet River, the Ryan River, the Miller River, the Green River, the Birkenhead River, Pemberton Creek, and Lillooet Lake, and the evacuation alert applies to the following properties:

Street address numbers from 1500 to 2162 on Sea to Sky Hwy 99

Street address numbers from 7294 to 7348 on Clover Road

Street address numbers from 7912 to 8184 on Pemberton Meadows Road

Street address numbers from 7903 to 8037 on Ryan Creek Road

Check here for a detailed map of addresses on evacuation alert:

The district asks that anyone who falls under the alert be prepared to evacuate if needed.

The public is being advised to stay away from the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks over the next week.

Other areas of the province are under a high streamflow advisory due to high temperatures and snowmelt.