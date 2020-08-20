Wildfire evacuation alert lifted in southeastern B.C. as dozens of fires continue to burn

An evacuation alert has been lifted in southeastern B.C. after a wildfire chewed through four square kilometres of bush, and threatened homes close to the southern interior community of Beaverdell.

Ten properties near the village of Canal Flats were given evacuation orders Wednesday night — but the B.C. Wildfire Service said "good progress'' was made on the flanks of the 18-hectare fire closest to homes and Highway 33.

The wildfire service said that of the 540 fires recorded since April in B.C., more than one quarter have been sparked in the last week.

The service's website shows many of the 151 fires that have flared in the last seven days were caused by lightning, and almost three dozen are listed as out of control.

Wildfire south of Penticton

Those include the 14-square-kilometre wildfire in the south Okanagan that has already destroyed one home and forced people to leave more than 300 properties south of Penticton.



Cooler temperatures and light winds helped a team of 86 firefighters make what the wildfire service said was "great progress'' building a guard on the flank of the fire closest to homes.

(CBC)

The first of two weather systems moving through the Okanagan will bring a slight chance of a Thursday morning shower, said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

"The second, stronger front is set to sweep across the interior tomorrow but it will likely kick off some thunderstorm activity along with gusty winds," she said.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> Service continues to respond to the Doctor Creek Wildfire (N21257) located 25 km SW of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanalFlats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanalFlats</a>. The fire is currently estimated to be roughly 400 ha in size and is displaying aggressive fire behaviour (1/3). <a href="https://t.co/C8LeFTunKJ">pic.twitter.com/C8LeFTunKJ</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

"These winds will generally be southerly 20 to 40 km/h, gusting up to 70 km/h, which could help spread existing and newly generated wildfires."

Two other lightning-caused fires continue to create problems.

Christie Mountain Fire

Near Penticton evacuation alerts remain posted by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, affecting about 3,700 properties on the east and west sides of the so-called Christie Mountain fire, currently the largest in B.C.



A specialized incident management team is being assembled to handle the blaze and the wildfire service says members from across B.C. will begin arriving in Penticton over the next day.



An air quality statement warning of smoky skies over the south Okanagan, Boundary and Whistler regions has been issued by Environment Canada.



It advises asthma sufferers or anyone with a chronic condition to stop or reduce activity levels if wildfire smoke makes breathing uncomfortable.



The weather office is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers in the Penticton region, climbing to 70 per cent over the next 24 hours.



But Friday's forecast also includes the risk of more thunderstorms and temperatures in the low 30s, with an added risk of strong, gusty winds.