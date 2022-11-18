Evacuation alert issued for rural properties near Agassiz due to wildfire

About a dozen rural properties are on evacuation alert Thursday night in the District of Kent near Agassiz, with a wildfire burning in a mountainous area.

The fire is burning on the side of Limbert Mountain. The B.C. Wildfire Service puts the size of the fire at just over a hectare — 0.012 square kilometres.

It says the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

In a statement, the district said people in an area bounded by rail lines to the north, Cameron Road to the west and Limbert Road to the south and east should be ready to leave their homes with little notice.

The District of Kent released a map of the properties under evacuation alert. (District of Kent)

Much of the Lower Mainland has spent recent months under extreme drought conditions, although some precipitation has fallen in recent weeks.

Researchers have pointed to climate change as a cause of longer wildfire seasons.