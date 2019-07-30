Evacuation alert for Cawston properties rescinded as Richter fire considered held

An evacuation alert for 10 properties in Cawston, west of Osoyoos, has been rescinded as the fire that threatened them is now considered to be held.

The Richter fire is burning 14 kilometres south of Cawston along Highway 3, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Though it grew to 403 hectares in size over the weekend, the fire is now showing a low level of fire activity, according to the service.

"It is primarily a smouldering ground fire and not producing a lot of smoke. Today's suppression efforts will be focused on the ground, with less emphasis on air support, as additional crews are onsite. Crews are working in steep terrain with loose rock, and site safety is a priority," a written update on the fire reads in part.

Eight helicopters and 145 firefighters are currently working the fire, which officials believe was sparked by lightning.