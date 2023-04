Evacuation alert issued for Thompson-Nicola properties threatened by B.C. wildfire

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre has issued an evacuation alert for an area northeast of Pressy Lake in Electoral Area "E" (Bonaparte Plateau), due to the Lost Valley Wildfire. (@TNRD/Twitter)

An out-of-control wildfire has prompted an evacuation alert for about 27 properties in B.C.'s Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

B.C. Wildfire Services says the Lost Valley wildfire is now a wildfire of note, currently covering approximately 40 hectares.

The alert covers an area of the Bonaparte Plateau, northeast of Pressy Lake and south of North Bonaparte Road.

Residents should prepare to evacuate their homes, possibly with little to no notice.

People are being told to pack essential items like government-issued ID, medications, valuable papers, fill their gas tanks, and prepare to take their pets and move livestock to a safe area.

The service says air tankers and helicopters are responding to the blaze.