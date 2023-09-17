Evacuation orders issued, expanded as B.C.'s wildfire threat refuses to subside

Evacuation orders were issued for multiple B.C. regions Sunday, as wildfires continue to upend residents' lives well into September.

The orders cover portions of central B.C., the Sunshine Coast, and the Okanagan region — which has already seen devastating fires that torched communities this year.

Though the B.C. government ended its provincewide state of emergency Friday, officials have warned residents to be vigilant into the fall.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District has declared a local state of emergency due to the Clowhom Lake wildfire, with an expanded evacuation order now covering 10 properties.

The evacuation order for the Clowhom Lake area in Electoral Area B in the Sunshine Coast Regional District has been expanded.<br><br>A total of ten properties are now on Evacuation Order due to the Clowhom Lake wildfire. <a href="https://t.co/37qa2PASFb">https://t.co/37qa2PASFb</a> <a href="https://t.co/vbELm6zFCg">pic.twitter.com/vbELm6zFCg</a> —@SunshineCoastRD

"With the the winds over the weekend and then an incoming cold front, we've just issued some evacuation orders and alerts due to some increased fire activity," said Rob Michael, director of the regional district's emergency centre.

"Given the wind, which is a major determining factor on how fire behaves, we're ready to position to expand our evacuation orders if needed."

Michael said there are a few residential cabins in the area, but officials were particularly concerned over the nearby B.C. Hydro power plants.

He also urged residents to heed campfire bans, which are in place for the entire South Coast and most of central B.C.

"The last thing we need are human-caused or preventable fires happening congruently to this," he said.

Smoky skies bulletins cover multiple regions of B.C., with high winds fuelling major fire growth and smoke in the north.

SUNDAY: Smoky Skies Bulletin issued for multiple regions across B.C. Areas are being impacted or likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours. Details: <a href="https://t.co/Zu2Cre2JPZ">https://t.co/Zu2Cre2JPZ</a><a href="https://twitter.com/fnha?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fnha</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Northern_Health?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Northern_Health</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Interior_Health?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Interior_Health</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VCHhealthcare?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VCHhealthcare</a> <a href="https://t.co/2XyEsPM3B7">pic.twitter.com/2XyEsPM3B7</a> —@EnvReportBC

Evacuation orders for Cariboo, Central Okanagan

An evacuation order has also been issued by Cariboo Regional District for 28 properties in the Horn Lake Area in central British Columbia.

This comes as the B.C. Wildfire Service says fire behaviour on the nearby Hell Raving Creek blaze, which is now 114 square kilometres in size, has worsened due to strong winds.

Evacuation order issued for the Horn Lake Area.<br>Interactive map: <a href="https://t.co/cgmxp9ixjB">https://t.co/cgmxp9ixjB</a><br>Visit <a href="https://t.co/PHkLq7y83g">https://t.co/PHkLq7y83g</a> for further information<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CaribooFires?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CaribooFires</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCGovFireInfo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/EmergencyInfoBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EmergencyInfoBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/XAUd1Vt8UZ">pic.twitter.com/XAUd1Vt8UZ</a> —@CaribooRD

More evacuation orders were also issued near Peachland in the Okanagan region on Sunday, due to the Glen Lake wildfire.

The orders cover eight recreational properties in total, according to the Central Okanagan Regional District.

An additional evacuation alert is in place for all areas south of Peachland Forest Service Road, from the five-kilometre marker to the boundary between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of South Okanagan.

The wildfire service says the Glen Lake wildfire, situated about 15 kilometres west of Peachland, is "highly visible" to the surrounding communities and along Highway 97C.