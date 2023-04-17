20-year-old man arrested in Surrey bus homicide of Ethan Bespflug

A 20-year-old male from Burnaby has been arrested in connection with the killing of 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug last week on a Surrey bus.

Police are not naming the man but say he has been taken into custody with charges pending.

"Investigators are still working to determine the exact nature of the relationship between the two, but we can confirm this was not a random attack," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

"They were known to each other through a third party."

Pierotti said the man arrested was known to police.

Bespflug was stabbed while riding the 503 bus near the King George SkyTrain station to where his mother was waiting to give him a ride home. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died.

Moments before he was stabbed, Bespflug texted his mother that he was scared because other people on the bus were threatening him.

More to come.