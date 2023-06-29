Searchers look for B.C. teen missing in provincial park since Tuesday

A helicopter, a drone and teams of rescuers from across the Lower Mainland are part of a search for a missing teen who was separated from her group while hiking in a Metro Vancouver provincial park.



RCMP say 16-year-old Esther Wang from Langley, B.C., was part of a group of four people who were hiking in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Tuesday.



The group left a lookout point at about 2:45 p.m. to head back to their campground, and about 15 minutes later, they noticed that Wang was missing.



Police say the group returned to the viewpoint to look for Wang, and when she was not found, the leader returned to the entrance of the trail to have a park ranger call police.

Esther Wang, 16, went missing while hiking with a group in Golden Ears Provincial Park on June 27, 2023. (Submitted by Ridge Meadows RCMP)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue confirmed Thursday that they were continuing to search with the assistance of many teams from across the Lower Mainland, while RCMP say about 45 search and rescue resources have been deployed.

The teen is carrying food, water, and a cellphone, but the remote area and lack of cell reception means attempts to ping her phone have not been successful.

Wang is described by police as an Asian female five feet three inches tall with a slim build and long black hair.

People on the site of the search said she recently completed Grade 10 at Walnut Grove Secondary and that the teen has a passion for the outdoors.