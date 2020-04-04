Essential workers press on during COVID-19 pandemic
Police officers, paramedics and firefighters are top of mind when thinking of essential services. However, many other service workers are deemed crucial to British Columbians and many of them are adapting their work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social Sharing
Sanitation workers, truck drivers and letter carriers are some of the industries deemed essential to our lives
The streets of Vancouver are increasingly empty as the city enters its third week of a vast shutdown of many businesses, but essential service workers are finding new ways to adapt in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Janitors, sanitation workers, truck drivers and even accountants are deemed essential to British Columbians, according to the province. They're "essential to preserving life, health, public safety and basic societal functioning," according to a statement from B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.
Whether it is a pharmacist working long hours to provide medication to their patients or a letter carrier walking her route in a near empty downtown core, these workers are crucial to the basic needs of a city.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.