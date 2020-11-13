Hereditary Chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ernest George, has died

After a life lived entirely on the land of his ancestors, Hereditary Chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, elder Ernest George, has died at the age of 80.

George, who carried the hereditary name Slá'hólt and was also known by this nicknames, Ernie and Iggy, could trace his genealogy and the Tsleil-Waututh hereditary chieftainship back to the mid 1700s.

Born Feb. 5, 1940, George died on Nov. 11.

An outpouring of condolences for his family from Indigenous, municipal and academic leaders lit up social media shortly thereafter.

One of the first elders-in-residence at Capilano University in North Vancouver, George spent eleven years sharing his knowledge on campus.

He was a member of many committees and helped develop the K éxwusm-áya k n Centre, a gathering place at the institution for Indigenous students.

Beloved by staff and students, the school's president, Paul Dangerfield, released a statement following George's passing.

Ernie George, Capilano University Elder and Heredity Chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, went to be with the Creator on the evening of November 11. Everyone <a href="https://twitter.com/CapULibrary?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CapULibrary</a> will miss his kindness, compassion and guidance. A generous teacher for us all! <a href="https://twitter.com/CapUecce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CapUecce</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CapStudentUnion?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CapStudentUnion</a> <a href="https://t.co/UvRoQKF9YW">pic.twitter.com/UvRoQKF9YW</a> —@CapULibrary



"We have been privileged beyond knowing to have Elder Ernie's wisdom, humour and kindness reflected in the spirit of the CapU community," says the statement.

A father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, George was a residential school survivor who lived his whole life on the Tsleil-Waututh (Burrard) Inlet.



According to the statement, George "opened hearts and minds to painful realities and the importance of reconciliation."

In a social media post, the District of North Vancouver tweeted the city has lost a respected elder and community leader.

Independent MP for Vancouver-Granville, Jody Wilson-Raybould tweeted she was fortunate to have known George, who was both a very special, and very kind, man.

A small, private funeral service will be held for George on Monday.