Meet Erin O'Toole — no, not that one — the Colorado radio host

A year ago, Erin O'Toole was having a coffee and playing with her dogs when another Erin O'Toole just happened to be elected the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

"[I started] seeing all of these notifications pop up again and again [on my social media]," said the first Erin O'Toole (the one having coffee).

"I'm not that popular on social media, so this was unusual. It just kept happening."

After a search, Erin O'Toole the Colorado-based radio host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, put two and two together: she happened to share the same name — with the exact same spelling — as the Canadian politician.

Hello! I see a couple of new friends from Canada this morning... Just so you know, I may not be the Erin O'Toole you're looking for. 😄 —@ErinOtoole1

O'Toole said she has enjoyed the year of mix-ups, saying on the whole Canadians have lived up to their reputation as kind. She's received explanations on how the Canadian political system works and how the election process works.

"I've gotten beautiful scenic photos and suggested travel itineraries for when I come to stay. I've even been offered someone's basement," she told host Gloria Macarenko on CBC's On The Coast.

Then there's the candy.

"People have kindly sent me cases of Coffee Crisp and I have to say, you have the best candy. It is far superior to what we have in the States," she said, laughing.

For context, this is the other Erin O'Toole, the leader of the federal Conservatives. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

The two Erin O'Tooles have even spoken, after the politician's communications' team reached out to the radio host's team for a chat.

"We stayed away from politics ... mostly we talked about beer and the local pride that we all have in our breweries," she said.

And it's not just a name they share — they even have the same birthday, Jan. 22.

"There were a couple of mathematically inclined people who sort of calculated the odds of that happening," O'Toole said. "I don't remember the exact number but it was a number that would not even fit on the same page."

Though it's nothing new to share names with famous counterparts, Twitter's ability to shrink time, space and context and increase access have led to amusing mix-ups at best, or misdirected pile-ons at worst.

One particularly viral and memorable Twitter thread, started by a Kentucky-based sales director named Brett Kavanagh, attracted sympathy from a legion of fellow doppelgangers.

I feel like I’ve found a tribe here. —@idontmoonwalk

Radio host O'Toole's experience has been positive — so far.

"There are always people who will jump in and defend me from an angry message," said O'Toole.

But she admits she's not quite prepared if the politician Erin O'Toole wins the federal election and becomes prime minister.

"I might have to change my handle," she said.