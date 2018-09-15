Environment minister joins shoreline cleanup in Richmond

Dozens of people, including Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, gathered in Richmond on Iona Beach on Saturday for the 25th annual Great Canadian Shore cleanup.

Under the rain, they scoured the beach for pieces of plastic, Styrofoam, and other garbage.

Kate Le Souef, who works for the conservation initiative, said that since the program began, volunteers have collected more than 1.2 million kilograms of litter from Canadian shores.

"Nobody intended plastic to get into the ocean. Nobody wants it to be consumed by animals. I think it's a sign of what a huge problem we have," said Le Souef.

Spotlight on single use plastics

McKenna highlighted the issue of single use plastics, which she said is on the agenda for next week's G-7 in Halifax, which is focused on oceans.

"We need to be smarter about how we use our resources ... if we don't take action we could have more plastics in our ocean by 2050 than fish," she said.

"What's been great is we've seen cities, including cities in British Columbia, that have taken action to reduce use of single use plastics."

Plastic bags have been banned in Victoria since July.

In May, Vancouver voted to ban plastic straws, foam cups and containers by June 2019.

A group of Deep Cove businesses has also pledged to stop giving out plastic straws.

With files from Chad Pawson