Strong wind warnings issued for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island
Environment and Climate Change Canada warns of winds gusting up to 90 km/h late Friday
A windstorm is expected to wallop certain areas of Metro Vancouver and the South Coast starting Friday afternoon, according to warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Certain southwest areas of the region including Richmond and Delta can expect strong southerly winds gusting from 60 to 90 km an hour.
Those same winds are expected to batter areas along the Strait of Georgia including East Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands, and the Sunshine Coast, it warned.
The weather and climate agency also warns high winds could damage buildings, roof shingles and windows, as well as topple trees which could result in power outages across the region.
Motorists are asked to monitor the agency's alerts and forecasts before traveling on highways in the affected areas.
