Expected rain across B.C. could help wildfire fight, but high winds a concern: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements and warnings across B.C., warning of wind, thunderstorms and rain.

It comes as a weather system, bringing rain south from Prince George, is forecast to lead to cooler conditions throughout the southern two-thirds of the province beginning Tuesday morning.

A wind warning has been issued for west Vancouver Island, with the forecaster saying that wind speeds could reach 80 km/h, especially along exposed coastal sections.

Wind speeds of up to 70 km/h are expected along the Strait of Georgia, including the Sunshine Coast, eastern Vancouver Island and much of the Metro Vancouver region. Winds are expected to continue through Tuesday night and ease Wednesday morning.

The massive Donnie Creek wildfire in northeast B.C. is not expected to receive much rain from the system that will bring cooler temperatures to most of B.C., according to Environment Canada. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Environment Canada says the rain and cooler temperatures may help with wildfires in the southern two-thirds of the province, although the winds may end up aggravating the fire behaviour.

"It's probably gonna help the fire just east of Tumbler Ridge because that's still in the rainfall region," said Yimei Li, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"However, for the northeastern part, there's another really big fire called the Donnie Creek fire . That region will barely get any rain from this system," she added. "We're also anticipating whirling winds for tomorrow's system to pick up in that region. So that could potentially worsen the fire situation."

Li says up to 30 millimetres of rain could fall in some regions covered by special weather statements, and wind speeds could reach up to 60 km/h.

Special weather statements warning of wildfire smoke continue to cover most of northeast B.C., where B.C.'s most concerning fires continue to burn.

Thunderstorms expected with cooler conditions

Erika Berg, a fire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service, said that the expected rainfall on the fires near Tumbler Ridge — the West Kiskatinaw and Peavine Creek blazes — would be good news for firefighters in the region.

However, she said thunderstorms are likely to follow the cooler and wetter conditions.

"Primarily within the Southeast Fire Centre [is] where we're seeing, anticipating, a lot of that activity," she said. "The probability of resulting fire starts from lightning [is] significantly less in that area."

Li also said the thunderstorm activity is not expected to carry the risk of dry lightning.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, 79 fires were burning across B.C., and 28 were not responding to suppression efforts.