Cold arctic air blowing into B.C.'s South Coast set to drop temperatures, bring snow

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for parts of B.C.'s South Coast, saying a blast of arctic air will bring cold temperatures, strong winds and the possibility of snow this week.

On Monday, temperatures in cities like Vancouver will see highs of around 4° C before going even lower on Tuesday.

Snow is also in the forecast, with some areas, such as inland Vancouver Island, expected to see accumulations near 15 cm.

While temperatures are expected to rise above freezing later in the week, Environment Canada says some areas could see snow and rain mixed together. It also says there is a possibility of freezing rain in parts of the Fraser Valley.

The weather forecast agency says the wintry conditions across B.C.'s South Coast could also lead to poor travel conditions.