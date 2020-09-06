Environment Canada warns southern B.C. to expect high winds on Labour Day
A high pressure system building over northern B.C. will bring winds gusting to 70 km/h
Environment Canada says a high pressure system building over northern B.C. will produce strong gusty winds over the southern half of the province starting Sunday night and into Monday.
The agency issued special weather statements on Saturday for more than two dozen regions.
Forecasters say a strong ridge of high pressure will build over the northern part of the province and spread to the south on Sunday night.
The rising pressures will produce winds gusting between 60 and 70 km/h. The gusty conditions are expected to peak sometime on Monday, and continue through Monday night.
Environment Canada says the winds could cause an increased risk of damage to trees and their limbs.
Ready for the long weekend? Southern BC starts warm & sunny under a high-pressure ridge while the north continues to see showers. On <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LabourDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LabourDay</a> Monday, a cold front moves through the interior bringing gusty winds & cooler weather.<br>Local forecasts: <a href="https://t.co/rSmONoamQF">https://t.co/rSmONoamQF</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/WVUb9vkDtM">pic.twitter.com/WVUb9vkDtM</a>—@ECCCWeatherBC
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.