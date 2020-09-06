Environment Canada warns southern B.C. to expect high winds on Labour Day

Environment Canada says a high pressure system building over northern B.C. will produce strong gusty winds over the southern half of the province starting Sunday night and into Monday.

The agency issued special weather statements on Saturday for more than two dozen regions.

Forecasters say a strong ridge of high pressure will build over the northern part of the province and spread to the south on Sunday night.

The rising pressures will produce winds gusting between 60 and 70 km/h. The gusty conditions are expected to peak sometime on Monday, and continue through Monday night.

Environment Canada says the winds could cause an increased risk of damage to trees and their limbs.