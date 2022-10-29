Environment Canada issues warning with heavy rains in the forecast for southwest B.C.

Environment Canada has issued public alerts for severe weather on much of the B.C. coast and Vancouver Island with an atmospheric river incoming.

The weather service is advising caution on the roads and at rain-soaked homes with heavy rain and strong winds forecasted.

It issued special weather statements for Vancouver Island, the south and Sunshine coasts, and inland to the Fraser Valley and Whistler regions Friday.

A statement for the Central Coast was upgraded to a rainfall warning later Friday.

"Total rainfall amounts in excess of 100 millimetres are expected with this system," the weather service said of that region's coming conditions.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

The inclement weather is forecasted to begin on Vancouver Island and the Central Coast this morning. The Lower Mainland should see heavy rainfall begin later Saturday.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says precipitation could top 100 millimetres on the west coast of Vancouver Island, and perhaps in high elevations of the Lower Mainland.

"So just take it easy on the roads there," Sekhon said. "There can be some power outages. So keep your emergency kit handy.

"Very important, is to keep your storm drains in your neighborhood cleared up."

He said Environment Canada may add or modify its advisories throughout the weekend. He added the rainfall is not expected to cause serious, widespread flooding like the disastrous atmospheric rivers of November 2021.

Environment Canada says the weather should ease up by Monday.